Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Grows By 600.0%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter.

