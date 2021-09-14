Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Drops By 92.9%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 5,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,072. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

