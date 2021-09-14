Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Expands By 1,190.0%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,190.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,420,000.

FKU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. 3,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,625. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $46.32.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.