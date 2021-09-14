Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Decreases By 94.8%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:FANDF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.
About FirstRand
