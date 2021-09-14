Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Increases By 984.3%

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a growth of 984.3% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 908,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAMB. Truist began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

GAMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 4,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,606. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

