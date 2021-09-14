Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Expands By 773.3%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 773.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.5 days.

Shares of GMWKF remained flat at $$163.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.69. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of $110.80 and a twelve month high of $171.90.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

