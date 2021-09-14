Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Decreases By 92.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

GDLLF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Tuesday. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

