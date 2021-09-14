Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Decreases By 98.6%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,343,818,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,477,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,744,000. GNCC Capital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

