Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Rises By 2,011.4%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 2,011.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 109,322 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 65.6% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GER traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 40,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,648. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

