Short Interest in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Drops By 91.9%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

