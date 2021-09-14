Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Decreases By 88.6%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Icanic Brands stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 56,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Icanic Brands has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.65.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

