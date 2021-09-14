Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Decreases By 92.4%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,850. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

