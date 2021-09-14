Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Decreases By 90.3%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INBP remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers and specialized health-care providers.

