Short Interest in Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Decreases By 89.0%

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISOLF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Isodiol International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Isodiol International

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development, sales, marketing, and distribution of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its products include tinctures, capsules, vape, topicals, oral sprays, beverages, coffee, candy, additives, and kits and bundles.

