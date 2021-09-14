Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Increases By 1,433.3%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JROOF stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,846. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.60.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
