Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Increases By 1,433.3%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JROOF stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,846. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.60.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

