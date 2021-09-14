Short Interest in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Expands By 558.2%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 558.2% from the August 15th total of 180,800 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

KLTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,499. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLTR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

