Short Interest in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Declines By 94.1%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWAC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the second quarter worth $228,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter worth $497,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 164.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 197,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,996,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KWAC stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Kingswood Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.