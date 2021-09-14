Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Expands By 2,368.2%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 2,368.2% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,747,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,324,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,726,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,760,000.

Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

