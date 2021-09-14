Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Declines By 98.7%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
About Leading Edge Materials
