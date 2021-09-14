Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Declines By 98.7%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.