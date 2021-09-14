Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Declines By 86.4%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTTCF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 2,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,565. MeaTech 3D has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

