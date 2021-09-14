Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Increases By 1,250.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $$12.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. MGM China has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

