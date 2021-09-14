Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Increases By 1,250.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $$12.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. MGM China has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
MGM China Company Profile
