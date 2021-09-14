Short Interest in MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Rises By 4,700.0%

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MobileSmith stock remained flat at $$3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. MobileSmith has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

MobileSmith Company Profile

MobileSmith, Inc engages in the provision of mobile application services. It includes procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry. Its solutions includes Peri Patient Pathways, Peri Access, and Peri NAV. The company was founded by Bob Dieterle on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

