Short Interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Expands By 606.5%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 606.5% from the August 15th total of 174,100 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNA. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 33.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.92. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

