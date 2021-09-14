Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declines By 93.0%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the August 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. 34,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,577. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

