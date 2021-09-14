Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Grows By 750.0%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JEMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 10,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,449. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

