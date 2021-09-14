Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Grows By 916.7%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a growth of 916.7% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,091,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,715,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,845,414. Optec International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

