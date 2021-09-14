Short Interest in Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Increases By 793.4%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 793.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,162. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
