Short Interest in Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Increases By 793.4%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 793.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,162. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

