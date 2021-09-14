Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 90.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

