Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 90.0%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

