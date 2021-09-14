Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Rises By 640.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRKA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 34,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

