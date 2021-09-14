Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Rises By 640.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PRKA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 34,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
Parks! America Company Profile
