Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Declines By 93.3%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Patriot Battery Metals stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.32. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,735. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.45.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

