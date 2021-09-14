Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Declines By 93.3%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Patriot Battery Metals stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.32. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,735. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.45.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.