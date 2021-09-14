Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Drops By 99.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMF remained flat at $$1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

