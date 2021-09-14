Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Drops By 99.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMF remained flat at $$1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.
About Permanent TSB Group
