Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Expands By 536.6%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 536.6% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

USMC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

