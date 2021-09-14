Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Declines By 92.9%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS PROBF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 39,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Probe Metals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

