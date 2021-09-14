Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Grows By 582.9%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a growth of 582.9% from the August 15th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 150,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,987. Roth CH Acquisition III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter worth about $7,896,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at $66,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

