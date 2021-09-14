Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Expands By 855.6%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 2,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $32.16.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.