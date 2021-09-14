Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Drops By 96.2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the August 15th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 69,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,880. SMC has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

