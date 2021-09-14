Short Interest in Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Declines By 99.0%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SAGKF remained flat at $$1.00 on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

SAGKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

