Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Expands By 640.0%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $434,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,325. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

