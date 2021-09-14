Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Declines By 96.8%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,760,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $13,766,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the second quarter worth $12,718,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,951,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Tuesday. 108,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,680. Tailwind Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

