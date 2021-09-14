Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Decreases By 90.3%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TEZNY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,478. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEZNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has an average rating of “Hold”.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

