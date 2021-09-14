Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Decreases By 90.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$3.54 on Tuesday. 12,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,431. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

