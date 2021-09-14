Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Decreases By 92.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

VWOB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. 3,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,634. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

