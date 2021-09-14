Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Expands By 721.4%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 721.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTHR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.85. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,686. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $145.72 and a 1-year high of $209.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.