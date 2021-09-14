Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 84.4%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 136,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHLM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.39. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

