Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Increases By 3,716.7%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 3,716.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DKMR stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 83,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

