Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Increases By 3,716.7%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 3,716.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DKMR stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 83,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
