ShowHand Achieves Market Cap of $82,907.82 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $82,907.82 and $57.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00143746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00750403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.