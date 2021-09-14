Shroom.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $19.96 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00145812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.91 or 0.00737213 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

