Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $2,193,925.84 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

Shares of SSTK traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,280. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.