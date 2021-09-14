Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

SSTK stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,805,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,632,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.