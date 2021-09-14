Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

LWSCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.